Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, has been ruling fans’ hearts since she entered the MCU. In Doctor Strange 2, the audience saw her true powers and her villainous side as well, which met a tragic and confusing end. The scene where she collapsed under the Wundagore mountain has now been explained in The MCU: An Official Timeline book. The film was the second installment of the Benedict Cumberbatch led solo film, which, despite a lot of cameos, failed to impress the fans.

Olsen’s Scarlet Witch lost herself to the Darkhold as she desperately wanted to be with her kids, Tommy and Billy, whom we saw in the series WandaVision. She went through several alternate universes to find her boys and get a hold of Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, who can travel the Multiverse. The MCU film brought several exciting cameos, including Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier. The introduction of the iconic Illuminati group was nothing but a monumental disappointment.

In Doctor Strange 2, we saw Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda get hold of the Darkhold and be the all-powerful Scarlet Witch in all her glory. She wreaked havoc on all and was way too powerful to be defeated by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. But towards the end of the film, Wanda realizes her mistake and seems to bury herself along with the Darkhold under the Wundagore mountain to destroy all the copies of the book across the Multiverse.

As per The MCU: An Official Timeline book via X, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is allegedly dead in the MCU timeline. The excerpt from the book says, “Fall 2024 | 838-Wanda gathers the boys and assures the heartbroken Scarlet Witch they’ll be loved. [616-Wanda] destroys Wundagore—and collapses it upon herself—ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse.”

For the unversed, Earth 616 is where the MCU is situated. However, the fans are trying to read between the lines, and they believe that the Scarlet Witch might have died under the Wundagore mountain in Doctor Strange 2 but not Wanda Maximoff.

One of the fans wrote, “It means she’s no longer a threat. Not that she’s dead.”

Another said, “It didn’t say it killed her though …”

Followed by, “The Scarlet Witch is dead, but that does not mean that Wanda is.”

And, “I think it’s better this version of her is gone. There was nun else she could add to the story besides wiping everyone out. They didn’t even follow up with her husband being alive. I think they had a chance to make her a centerpiece of the Avengers in Secret Wars but fumbled.”

Check out the posts and the reactions to it:

— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 26, 2023

Scoopster, CanWeGetSomeToast, believes that the book meant that Wanda eliminated the threat she posed on everyone as Scarlet Witch, not herself. The post read, “Wanda is NOT dead. Every. Single. Word. Is combed through by Marvel Studios before something like this is released. The wording is very CAREFULLY crafted. ‘…destroys Wundagore—and collapses it upon herself—ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse.’ She ended the threat that she herself posed, NOT herself.”

— CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) October 25, 2023

Whether Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, would return to the MCU for future projects or not is still a mystery, but whatever it may be, we would be there to report it all.

