The Avengers: Endgame will always be one of the most fantastic movie experiences for cinema-goers. The film gave superhero movie lovers all the elements of entertainment with a slew of stars from every MCU film ever. Every fight sequence in it caught the attention of the audience. As per new reports, editor Jeffery Ford revealed that the fight between Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, and Thanos was way lengthier than what made it to the final cut.

In the Avengers: Infinity War, we saw Olsen’s Wanda take on Thanos single-handedly while destroying the mind stone on Vision’s forehead. However, she did succeed in stopping Jos Brolin’s Thanos from taking the infinity stone as he already possessed the time stone, which reversed Wanda’s doings.

According to Scarlet Witch Updates on social media platform X, has posted editor Jeffery Ford’s claims from MCU The Reign of Marvel Studios, by Joanna Robinson and Da7e Gonzales. Joanna is an industry insider who used to work for Vanity Fair. As per their book, Ford, speaking of Wanda and Thanos’ deleted fight from Avengers: Endgame, said, “Wanda has to have that confrontation with Thanos because of what he did. The fight with the Scarlet Witch was longer, but it got repetitive. They were doing the same things, [so] the emotion is what we kept.”

Check out the post here:

Wanda’s battle scene in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was cut down due to long runtime: “Wanda has to have that confrontation with Thanos because of what he did. The fight with Scarlet Witch was longer, but it got repetitive. They were doing the same things, [so] the emotion is what we… pic.twitter.com/lo1M8N4hq1 — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) October 16, 2023

For those who have not seen Avengers: Endgame, the Thanos Wanda was fighting at the climax sequence was from a different timeline. Hence, he had no memory of the things the other Thanos did during the events of Infinity War.

Elizabeth Olsen ideally portrayed Wanda’s emotions in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. She reprised her role again in the series WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The fans are unsure whether she’d return as Scarlet Witch again or not, but there are speculations around her return in the upcoming Avengers movies.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office: Officially Crowned As The Highest-Grossing Concert Movie Ever Dethroning Justin Bieber: Never Say Never By Crossing Its Lifetime In The Opening Weekend Itself!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News