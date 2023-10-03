While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is right now witnessing a rough phase of sorts, we all can agree that one good project and the fandom will be back on track. Despite multiple movies and shows garnering lukewarm responses, the anticipation for some of the most interesting IPs is not fading anytime soon. Two films that sit at the end of Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga are Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. While the buzz around them is monstrous, the latest probable script leak will excite you even more.

For the unversed, every project in the MCU timeline is now leading to the moment where a new set of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, with some of the old ones and also the veterans joining, will unite to fight the Kang Council/Variants in The Kang Dynasty. Soon after that, almost the entire MCU till date will gather to make Secret Wars.

Now, while the broad stroke summary itself was exciting, a new scooper is claiming they have gotten their hands on the main plot of both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The movies are interlinked to each other, and the blueprint is already a success for the studio, but there is more. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the scooper My Time To Shine Hello on X, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will follow the Avengers: Infinity Wars blueprint where the heroes will assemble but fail to defeat Kang and his variants, aka The Council Of Kangs. The post reads, “Kang Dynasty – 616 Avengers team fight the Council of Kangs and lose.”

But what is intriguing is Avengers: Secret Wars, where Time Variance Authority (TVA) will enter the main timeline finally and send a team of Multiversal Avengers to help 616 Avengers. The post adds, “Secret Wars – The TVA send a team of Multiversal Avengers they have secretly recruited led by Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to save the 616 Avengers and defeat the Kangs once and for all”

This means Loki season 2 becomes even more crucial because the existence of TVA will widen because it existed only in the Loki series franchise until now. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set for a May 1, 2026 release, and Avengers: Secret Wars hits the big screens on May 7, 2027.

