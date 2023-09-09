Marvel has been reportedly going through a dip after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, with a few movies and shows doing well to keep the MCU afloat, and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is one of them. But the series has had its share of huge controversy when the main villain for the show and future movies turned out to be an alleged villain in real life. Jonathan Majors’ assault scandal had cast doubts on his role as Kang the Conqueror in the franchise, and despite all, here’s how much the audience will get to see him in the Disney+ series.

For the unversed, Majors was first seen in season one of the Hiddleston-led series as He Who Remains, and then he made his glorious entry in the MCU with this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; although the film did not fair among the audience as expected but Majors’ acting skills were highly appreciated but soon after that reports of him allegedly assaulting his ‘girlfriend’ took over the news and he got arrested for it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new report by The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the court trial for Jonathan Majors’ case was initially on September 6th, but it got delayed; however, what’s more intriguing is how much he will be involved in the Disney+ series Loki Season 2. As per the report, Majors will dominate in “about half of the episodes of Loki season two”. For the record, this season is said to have six episodes, and Jonathan’s character could be seen in at least three of the episodes.

Jonathan Majors’ is playing Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, who, like in the Marvel comics, will have multiple variants across the multiverse, and we have seen a glimpse of that in the post-credit scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and in that we also saw a scene from Loki Season 2 where Kang’s Victor Timely sprung up.

Jonathan Majors’ Victor Timely will play a major role in the series; he is an inventor and industrialist who founded the city of Timely, Wisconsin, and we saw a glimpse of his invention in the Ant-Man post-credit scene.

Loki Season 2 is set to release on Disney+ on October 6th; till then, for more updates on MCU, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian Is “Relieved” After Her Medical Emergency, Travis Barker Is Back On Tour!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News