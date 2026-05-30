Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 might become one of the biggest box office events of the year. According to early tracking, the movie is eyeing a massive opening weekend, which would be bigger than The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It is currently tracking to beat the debut weekend of the Nintendo sequel as the biggest opening of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Toy Story franchise remains one of Pixar’s crown jewels. Since the original film revolutionized computer animation in 1995, and with each installment and its success, the franchise has grown bigger. According to reports, the film series collected more than $3 billion worldwide, making it one of the most successful franchises ever.

How much is Toy Story 5 tracking to earn on its debut weekend in North America?

According to Deadline’s latest report, Pixar’s Toy Story 5 is currently tracking to earn an estimated $150 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It is a huge collection for an animated film, and this continues to demonstrate the Toy Story brand’s remarkable staying power with audiences across generations.

Set to deliver a record debut

According to Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 could deliver the biggest debut weekend of 2026 if it successfully lands on this number on its opening weekend. The film would overtake The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which debuted to an impressive $131.7 million at the box office earlier this year.

For the record, Toy Story 4, released in 2019, recorded the biggest debut in the franchise. It collected $120.9 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Again, if the projection holds, Toy Story 5 will comfortably surpass the $120.9 million opening weekend of the 2019 hit. With that, it would represent a franchise’s franchise-best debut and reaffirm the enduring popularity of the gang.

What is the film about?

The film takes place after Woody left Bonnie to stay with Bo Peep and help abandoned toys find owners. Jessie becomes the leader of Bonnie’s room, with Buzz Lightyear as her second-in-command. However, a now-eight-year-old Bonnie has become enamored of her new favorite plaything, a frog-like tablet named Lilypad. Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19.

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