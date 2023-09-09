Jimmy Fallon has been at the receiving end of backlash ever since some of his former and current employees called him out over his reported toxic work culture. The Tonight Show host reportedly apologised to his staff during a Zoom call but the controversy refuses to die down. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has now broken silence on an alleged incident of ‘rude behaviour’ and clapped back at the twisting of events! Scroll below for details.

Earlier this week, Rolling Stone released a report titled “Chaos, Comedy, and ‘Crying Rooms’: Inside Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’.” Two current and as many as 14 former employees had called out the host of a toxic work environment. The publication also contacted 80 other members who refused to go on record because they had “nothing positive” to say about the show.

Two of the current employees had narrated an incident of Jimmy Fallon’s rude behavior in the presence of Jerry Seinfeld. They told the publication, “It was very awkward, and Jerry [Seinfeld] was like, ‘You should apologize to him,’ almost trying to make it a joke. It was one of the strangest moments ever and so many people were there, so it’s kind of hard to forget.”

Reacting to the same, Jerry Seinfeld has now come in defense of Jimmy Fallon as he told Rolling Stone, “This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well … I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events”

This isn’t the first time a renowned host has been accused of mistreating employees. Previously, Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson had undergone similar allegations!

