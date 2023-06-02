The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been casting spells on millions ever since they released Robert Downey Jr-led Iron Man in 2008. While the studio continues to churn out more spectacular films and shows and keep fans happy, many MCU followers were in tears when Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, died in Avengers: Endgame.

Since the film premiered, many wished RDJ’s character survived as he saved the world, but alas – it wasn’t possible. In fact, we recently came across a theory that states that Iron Man dies in every timeline, every universe, and it’s not because of Thanos but Kang – the current villain of the MCU. So why is Kang responsible for Iron Man’s death in the multiverse? Well, scroll below and read the theory.

An Instagram handle named’ imdylanstark’ recently shared a Marvel theory about Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, and it will surely blow your mind. Captioned, “why does Tony Stark die in every universe?” the video sees Dylan explain why he feels RDJ dies irrespective of which timeline he is in. Scroll below to read about the theory, and let us know in the end what you think of it.

The video begins with him saying, “So let’s talk about how Tony Stark’s death could be an absolute point in every single Marvel universe.” He continues, “We know that Tony Stark died in Avengers Endgame, but unlike the other Avengers, we see him die in every other Marvel universe that we’ve been shown – every single one.” Calling Tony Stark’s death in the Marvel universes an ‘absolute point,’ he asks his followers if they wonder why it is so.

To explain the theory, Dylan says, “So we know Tony Stark is a super genius – this man solved time travel when he was bored one night. And we know if he was given enough time, he could 100% solve multiversal travel” He continues, “So my theory is that when Kang solved multiversal travel, he saw the beginning, the middle and the end of all timelines and he went to the future to see if there were any threats to his plan to conquer the multiverse – and I guarantee you, one of his biggest threats were Tony Stark.”

He further theorizes that after learning this, “he made it his mission to make sure Tony Sark’s death is an absolute point” as he controls the TVA and keeps a check on all timelines and protects every single ‘sacred timeline’ He also adds that Kang made sure Iron Man got the tesseract as that infinity stone was required to make sure he dies. Watch his explain the theory here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan (@imdylanstark)

Do you agree with this theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

