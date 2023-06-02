The South Korean boy band BTS’ fan following is indeed unmatchable. The band’s fan base calls itself the BTS fan ARMY and never fails to make the seven members trend on different social media platforms every day. Over the years, the band’s brand name has increased to manifolds, so much that the things they put their hands on, go out of stock in no time. The same recently happened with the group’s youngest member Jungkook, who unknowingly increased the sale of an item nobody could have ever imagined.

BTS made its debut with its seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, and V, in 2013 under HYBE Entertainment. The band is all set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary soon releasing some brand new shots and their much-awaited track.

As much as they receive love from their fans, BTS members like to give it back by interacting with the ARMY via Weverse live sessions and other social media platforms. Talking about their brand value, Jungkook’s uncanny fame has made several items go out of stock in no time. For instance, when the K-Pop star named Downey as his go to fabric softner, the company sold its two-month worth of stock overnight.

Another time, the Left and Right singer revealed his favourite Kombucha during a live stream. Soon after he was done with the session, the drink went out of stock that even Jungkook could not get his hands on it. Moreover, as he is the global ambassador of Calvin Klein, the outfit that he wore during his shoots were soon sold out.

Now, during his latest hour-long live stream, the K-Pop idol sipped from a cup and his fans somehow figured out its brand. In fact, they even found the link to purchase it from an online site in the same colour. As per Koreaboo, the mug was completely sold out soon after the session came to an end. This shows the power of Jungkook‘s brand value and the love he receives from his fans.

