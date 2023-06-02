Tom Holland created magic with his Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we cannot agree more. The actor is officially the third one to take up the role after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. As his last outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home saw an extremely emotional end, fans hve been wondering if the actor would continue to play the role. Recently, Holland broke his silence if he would continue to bring Peter to us.

Holland made his MCU debut with the 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War. Since then, he has appeared in a series of movies, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Zendaya’s MJ, Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds, Merisa Tomei’s Aunt May and cameos by Tobey and Andrew, Tom Holland left everyone amazed and emotional at the same time with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seeing the departure of several actors from the MCU, the actor’s fans have been worried if they would see him slip into the suit one more time. Addressing his fans’ concern, Tom recently opened up about his continuity in the MCU.

Tom Holland, who turned 27 yesterday, June 1, 2023, attended the premiere of his upcoming Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room in New York. During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actor was quizzed about his future in the MCU and he seemingly gave a green signal to it. He even revealed that there is some planning going on around a project and all everyone can do right now is wait.

He said, “I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker. As long as we can keep elevating and making the films better and making them mean more, then I’ll be there.” The actor added, “I’d be stupid to say that I wouldn’t be the luckiest kid alive if I got to do it again, there’s stuff going on, but we’ll have to just wait and see what happens.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

