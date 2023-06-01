Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio’s friendship goes long back. The two supremely talented and ambitious actors stepped into the industry almost around the same time. They did a movie together for the first time called The Boy’s Life. Many would expect that the two would develop an instant rivalry, but that did not happen. The two not just formed a bond but were allegedly part of a clan called ‘P*ssy Posse.’ They even starred in a controversial movie, Don’s Plum, together that they ensured got banned.

The movie had misogynistic and s*xist elements and could have tarnished Tobey and Leo’s reputation in the public eye. They did scenes that they probably regretted and did not wish their fans to see. For more details, scroll on.

In one of the scenes, young Leonardo DiCaprio could be seen making out with Jenny Lewis. When her character said no to s*x, the actor’s character said, “You came to me, you wanted to f*ck, and now and you’re not giving it up, so get the f*ck outta here.” In another scene, he said, “Do I have to f*cking shove you? Girls make me sick… You disgust me, please. You’re a wh*re, go.”

In the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio frequently called the female characters “c*nt, wh*ore” and asked if they m*sturbated. Tobey Maguire, on the other hand, talked about his m*sturbation habits elaborately in the film, which, apparently, he did not want his audience to know. A video shared on video gives a glimpse of these scenes.

Despite all of this being an on-screen performance, it seems that the fact that the two actors were allegedly part of the ‘P*ssy Posse’ might have worked against them. As per the New York Magazine, the actor and his clan entered Victoria’s Secret events without tickers and were all about ‘seeing girls.’

As per Complex, Leonardo and Tobey believed that the movie, at best, would be an experimental short film. As it turned into an entire film, the actors allegedly ensured that it was never released and currently, the movie is banned in Canada and parts of America.

