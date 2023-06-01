Leonardo DiCaprio, apart from being one of the most charismatic and charming actors in Hollywood, is also considered one of the most chivalrous men ever. Many actresses in the industry have spoken highly of him and his extremely respectful demeanour. That is why it’s quite hard to imagine him ever treating a woman in a flimsy manner. But once, Harold Hunter, who called himself the actor’s friend, alleged him of coercing women into s*x. Scroll on to learn more.

Hunter was a professional skateboarder. He died in 2006, allegedly because of addiction. He starred in the controversial film Kids alongside Chloe Sevigny and Rosario Dawson and also appeared in the documentary film Kid 90. The movie was executive produced by Leo, and he had an appearance in it as well.

Apparently, Harold Hunter and Leonardo DiCaprio often partied together. In a YouTube video, the former can be heard giving an interview to Mackenzie Eisenhour and alleging the Titanic actor for shocking stuff. Hunter explained that he had partied a lot with Leo and he was into women. He added, “He loves ladies. He’d be like, ‘Yo, go for my friend Harold.’ I’d be trying to flirt with a girl, and the girl won’t go for me. So Leo goes, ‘If you don’t go for Harold, I’m not gonna go for you.'”

Harold Hunter further added, “So then the girl [would] be like, ‘Yeah yeah, sure, whatever, whatever…’ So I’d be like, ‘What’s up, what’s up? Ain’t nothing, man. If you play with me, just be thinking about Leo.’ You know what I mean? So I wind up hooking up with the girls…”

It’s shocking and almost impossible to imagine that Leonardo DiCaprio would ever manipulate girls into having s*x with someone by tempting them. But even more surprising is the fact that as per Complex, the actor, along with Tobey Maguire, was alleged to have a ‘clan’ called ‘P*ssy Posse,’ which, as the name suggests, was about chasing girls and doing random rebellious acts.

Let us know what you think of these alleged accusations.

