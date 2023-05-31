Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were once the most talked about couple in the showbiz industry. As the couple started dating together after working on their first movie, the former love birds became the heartthrob couple of Hollywood pretty soon. Considering their love affair was the most discussed topic, they were also considered for James Cameron’s romantic saga, Titanic, until Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet were finalised. Read on to know more about it!

The world knows how Depp was considered for the role of Jack Dawson, which ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio. However, many don’t know that his former wife, Winona Ryder was also in the talks to work with him until they announced their separation.

PopTimesUK reported that Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were being considered for the leading roles in Titanic. James Cameron felt their love could easily transfer on screen because they were in a very intense relationship from 1989 to 1993. Unfortunately, both of them split a few years before the movie went into production. As the situation was quite messy and heartbreaking for both, having the exes rekindled in such an intimate romance film seemed pretty unlikely.

The thought to cast Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder in the movie came after they worked together in Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands. Following the response to the movie, it was not too much of a stretch to see them as romantic leads once more. However, being one of the most famous couples back then, it would have been quite hard for them to face all the press that would have come together if they had appeared on Titanic.

While Johnny and Winona were not a part of James Cameron’s Titanic, the role ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The movie worked wonders for the stars, as it is still remembered as one of the most iconic movies ever.

