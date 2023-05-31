Tom Cruise has been long associated with The Church of Scientology and it appears this affected her married life with Nicole Kidman. It was earlier reported that The Church of Scientology tapped the phone of Kidman with an intention to spy on her after the actor started ignoring the calls of Scientology head David Miscavige. This apparently happened when the two were filming their erotic drama thriller ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ in London in 1997. Scroll down to read more.

The shocking details were revealed in a book called ‘A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology’ penned by a former high-ranking church officer Mike Rinder. The book stated that the Church tapped Nicole Kidman’s phone in an effort to break up her marriage with then-husband Tom Cruise.

According to a report in Style Caster, the Church desperately tried to intervene between Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s marriage as they feared that the latter might pull the actor away from the controversial religious movement. According to the author Mike Rinder, Miscavige got suspicious of Cruise’s second wife. Rinder in the book wrote, “When Tom and Nicole divorced, Miscavige was happy that the negative influence of Nicole was no longer dragging Tom away. Cruise thereafter became more fervent in his vocal public support of Scientology and Miscavige.”

The author claimed that the Church wire-tapped into Kidman’s phone. In the book, he wrote, “Marthy Rathbun, who was sent to audit Tom Cruise, worked with [Hollywood lawyer] Bert Fields to hire infamous PI Anthony Pellicano to spy on Nicole and tap her phone.” However, the Church later denied the claims.

It was also written that Nicole Kidman “never expressed particular eagerness for her Scientology courses or auditing.” It is also rumoured that Rathburn turned the Mission Impossible star and Kidman’s two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, against the actress by immersing them in Scientology.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman first met on the set of their 990 movie, Days of Thunder. The duo got married within six months of the film’s release.

