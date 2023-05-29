Robert Pattinson is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. From playing Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter franchise to the lead vampire Edward in Twilight Saga, the actor established his name as a heartthrob in the industry. However, with movies like Tenet, Lighthouse, and The Batman, he came across as a respectable talent in showbiz. But interestingly, there was a time when he wanted to quit the industry! It was because he had to mast*rbate in front of the camera.

The Twilight Saga actor once said that he was tired of mast*rbating constantly in four movies back to back. He had acted drunk, pissed and even threw up. Once, it got too much, and Rob doubted if he should continue acting. Scroll on to learn more.

While Robert Pattinson is not into method acting as he feels that the technique is not meant for him, he admitted that he had jerked off for real in front of the camera. In Little Ashes, which was released in 2008, he played the role of Salvador Dali, an enigmatic artist. He mast*bated for real and doubted his career choice. As per HuffPost, he said, “I once decided to quit acting, it was when I did Little Ashes. I played Salvador Dali and had to do a lot of scenes where I was n*ked, and I also had to mast*rbate. I mean really. My org*sm face is recorded for eternity.”

He continued that faking the scene “doesn’t work, so I pleasured myself in front of the camera.” After that, Robert Pattinson continued the act in three other movies, and by the end of it, he apparently grew tired of it.

Well, Robert said it right that now the world knows how his org*sm face looks, and honestly, the man looks good in all shapes and phases.

Let us know what you think of Robert’s confession, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

