Jennifer Aniston is one of the boldest and fiercest actresses in Hollywood who is known for her impeccable comic timing, but love can make you do things you never did. In Aniston’s case, she once asked the makers of her film Wanderlust to remove certain scenes showcasing her bare b**bs, as during that time around, she started dating her former husband, Justin Theroux. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Aniston starred in the film opposite Paul Rudd, who also shared the screen in her iconic sitcom Friends, and while doing the film, she met her ex, Justin. Jennifer’s Rachel often grabbed eyeballs with her popped-up n*pples in many episodes, allegedly begging the makers to remove her topless scene.

A movie insider once told The Wrap that when Wanderlust was being edited, Jennifer Aniston pleaded for a different more toned-down version of her frontal n*dity. Without completely denying the fact that there was no frontal n*dity at all, to begin with, the insider said, “The scene was shot a bunch of different ways, and we have the best possible version.” While Aniston’s publicist said, “The scene is how it was always supposed to be.”

The original scene from Jennifer Aniston’s Wanderlust was shot with frontal n*dity with her going topless in front of TV news cameras, but in the final cut, she was shown from behind, and her bare br*asts were pixelated on TV screens as it shows on news broadcasts. As mentioned earlier, she met Justin on the sets of this film, and when she entered into a relationship with him, she allegedly pulled off the topless scene from it.

During that time, while speaking about the said scene, Jennifer Aniston opened up about whether doing the topless sequence was comfortable or not; per Page Six, she said, “It’s not comfortable completely, but once your adrenaline kicks in and you’re just in the scene and in the moment — it’s one, two, three takes and let’s go home.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in 2015, but their marriage was shortlived as the two parted ways in 2018. And for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

