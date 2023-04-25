Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who is currently basking in the success of her Netflix film Murder Mystery 2, was recently papped on a dinner date with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. The two were clicked reuniting over the weekend in New York City with their friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. Read on to know the scoop.

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were married from 2015 until 2017 end before parting their ways with a divorce. The two, however, remained friends and have even shared birthday tributes on Instagram.

According to the publication The Daily Mail, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux enjoyed a late-night dinner and were seen sharing a hug before they sat down across from each other at a diner. The two Hollywood stars dined at the restaurant II Cantinori with their pals. Jennifer opted for a casual look with a black cardigan and matching trousers. The actress completed her look with a handbag and boots. Theroux, on the other hand, looked dapper in a dark green jacket, denim and boots with his signature heavy beard. After wrapping up the dinner, Jennifer Aniston was seen leaving the restaurant with a single red rose in her hand and an umbrella in another.

Take a look:

Pov : It’s 2017 and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux just had a date night in NYC pic.twitter.com/35gr5dMSOV — Bey (@jenfanbase) April 24, 2023

Jennifer Aniston had arrived at the restaurant solo just like Justin Theroux. For the uninitiated, the two actors fell in love with each other while filming Wanderlust in 2011. They got engaged in 2012 and walked down the aisle in August 2015.

Unfortunately, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation in 2018 with a statement, “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux also reunited for a table read of the Eighties sitcom Facts of Life in December 2021.

