Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were one of the power couple in Hollywood. Although the two first met in 2007, they fell in love on the sets of 2011 film Wanderlust. The two got married in 2015 and lived an ideal life as married couple for three years.

Advertisement

Jennifer and Justin sadly got divorced in 2018 and even spoke about their tragic split. But speculations indicated that the major factor of their split was that Justin desired to live in New York while Jennifer wanted to remain in LA. Now the actor is clarifying about the rumour.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Esquire, Theroux said, “That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part. Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them,” he continued. “That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

In spite of their split, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston has remained friends. Talking about it he said, “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.”

Back in 2018, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux issued an official statement through spokesman Stephen Huvane, to the Associated Press. The statement read, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Car Collection: From BMW Hydrogen 7 To Range Rover Rogue, Maleficent Star’s Ride Is Modest, Astonishing & Timeless!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube