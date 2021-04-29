House Of The Dragon BTS Photo Featuring Matt Smith & Emma D’Arcy Go Viral
Matt Smith & Emma D’Arcy’s Photos From The Sets Of House Of The Dragon Go Viral(Pic Credit: IMDb)

One thing that has kept us waiting, and we can’t wait anymore, even when we know it is a least a year away, is House Of The Dragon. The Game Of Thrones prequel show has already created a thunderous buzz. The studio announcing that the production has begun on their official social media handle has only upped the excitement. What if we tell you something that you end up screaming at the top of your voice?

Well, by now, you all know Matt Smith is all set to play a Prince after The Crown, but in a completely different zone. The actor is playing Prince Daemon, and the actor Emma D’Arcy is Princess Rhaenyra. And as we speak, the first photos from the sets of the show have gone viral and the two are dressed in their Targaryen glory. Low down the screaming, at least grab the glimpses first! Read on to know everything you should and also the pictures.

The pictures that have gone viral from the sets of House Of The Dragon are from a beach. Now we all are aware of where a similar-looking beach is. DRAGONSTONE! There is no confirmation, but the video and images that have gone viral are from behind the scenes where Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy can be seen indulging in a conversation. They are dressed in the Targaryen attire and sporting silver hair.

How excited are you for House Of The Dragon? Let us know in the comments section below. Stick to Koimoi for more!

