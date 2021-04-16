If there is one show that has all the eyes waiting is George RR Martin’s House Of The Dragon. No doubt, it has become one of the most anticipated shows and the makers dropping surprises with the 2D sketches of dragons and casting update has made the wait difficult. Turns out the show has another addition to the cast and it is none other than Fabien Frankel.

The British actor is joining the series that is a prequel to the magnum hit Game Of Thrones that ended on season 8. The show has been given a green signal last year and is already in pre-production. Headlined by George RR Martin with Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik as showrunners, Frankel has joined the cast to play a pivotal part. Below is all you need to know and also how Martin describes Fabien’s part in the show.

Fabien Frankel has been roped in to play Ser Criston Cole, a member of King Viserys I Targaryen’s Kingsguard. His bold moves and intellect, as per the author, had stopped the civil war in the land of dragons. House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and will tell the history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

Announcing Fabien Frankel’s entry to the cast, and talking about his character Criston Cole, House Of The Dragon writer George RR Martin on his blog wrote, “He is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no claim to lands or titles, all he has is his honor and his skill with sword and lance. He is a challenger, a champion, cheered by the commons, beloved of the ladies. He is a lover (or is he?), a seducer (or is he?), a betrayer (or is he?), a breaker of hearts and a maker of kings … Welcome to Westeros, Fabien. And do keep that sword sharp.”

Interestingly, if you remember Fabien Frankel has worked with Emilia Clarke in her latest release Last Christmas. Clarke if you are living in a cave has her name embossed in golden letters in the history of Game Of Thrones. The actor played Daenerys Targaryen for 8 seasons and was hailed as the Dragon Mother.

As of now, House Of The Dragon alongside Fabien Frankel, also stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith. The show is set to hit screens sometime in 2022.

