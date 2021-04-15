Avengers: Endgame: Final Battle Scene Had 'Three More Minutes' Of Footage, Here's What It Was & Why It Was Edited

Marvel Studio’s 2019 film Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film of all time before 2009 film Avatar broke all the records after re-releasing it. Endgame is one of the favourite films among Marvel fans, and the climax scene is still loved by fans.

The third act battle scene of Joe Russo & Anthony Russo’s directorial film was not just the highlights of the movie but the highlight of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The entire battle scene was long but many don’t know that the makers had an alternate, even longer battle scene which was three minutes long. Screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus revealed why the three minutes of the long battle scene was edited.

According to New York Times, screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus revealed why the three minutes the long battle scene was edited. Writer McFeely said, “It didn’t play well, but we had a scene in a trench where, for reasons, the battle got paused for about three minutes and now there are 18 people all going, “What are we going to do?” “I’m going to do this.” “I’m going to do this.” Just bouncing around this completely fake, fraudulent scene. When you have that many people, it invariably is, one line, one line, one line. And that’s not a natural conversation.” While Markus said, “It also required them to find enough shelter to have a conversation in the middle of the biggest battle. It wasn’t a polite World War I battle where you have a moment.”

The report further revealed the makers were facing a moment that was at risk of being cut was the “female Avengers” bit. Writers Markus and McFeely divulge that it was a point of much debate. McFeely said, “There was much conversation. Is that delightful or is it pandering? We went around and around on that. Ultimately we went, we like it too much.” Markus said, “Part of the fun of the “Avengers” movies has always been team-ups. Marvel has been amassing this huge roster of characters. You’ve got crazy aliens. You’ve got that many badass women. You’ve got three or four people in Iron Man suits.”

What do you think about screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus revelation on the longer battle scene of Avengers: Endgame.

