Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship has grabbed a lot of headlines. Recently, reports indicated that all is not well between the couple after fans have analysed their social media post to know more about their relationship. Now JLo has addressed the rumours.

Last week, Lopez took to Instagram and shared some pictures that have raised eyebrows. While the images from one post were from the sets of Shotgun Wedding, the other was of the actress in the car. In her first post, she is seen posing on some stairs in a white crop top and baggy yellow-beige joggers. She let her hair down and accessorised it with chunky gold jewellery. Sharing the picture, she captioned, “Keep calm and work on the weekend ✨ #ShotgunWedding #ProducerLife #SetLife #NuyoricanProductions @egt239 📸: @kateland7”

After she shared the pictures, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that she wasn’t wearing her engagement on her left hand anymore. However, now Jennifer Lopez has come out to address the rumours regarding her break up. The singer-actress released a statement on Thursday confirming that they’re no longer in a relationship.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said in a statement to the “Today” show, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. we wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Both the stars have also asked for privacy for the sake of their children. They each have two kids with exes. Alex shares two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis – Natasha (16) and Ella (12). And JLo and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony were blessed with twins Max and Emme over 13 years ago.

The latest development comes as a shock since back in March Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez released a statement saying they were not breaking up when reports of calling off their engagement began erupting.

