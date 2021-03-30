Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez appear to have sealed their reconciliation with a new joint business venture.

Advertisement

The power couple hit headlines earlier this month (Mar21) amid reports of a split, but J.Lo played down the claims at the time, insisting they were just “working through” some relationship issues.

Advertisement

A-Rod, who had been back at home in Miami, Florida when the news emerged, promptly jetted out to the Dominican Republic to reunite with Jennifer Lopez, who was filming her upcoming Shotgun Wedding movie in the country, where they were subsequently photographed kissing in public.

Now the superstars, who are involved in a string of professional endeavours together, have decided to continue mixing business with pleasure with a new partnership with bosses at supplement firm Goli Nutrition.

Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram on Friday (26Mar21) to share the first photo of the couple online since the break-up rumours as they promoted the brand’s gummy vitamins.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! We are part of the @goligummy family!!,” he captioned the snap.

“Jennifer Lopez and I are very excited to announce that we’ve joined forces with Goli Nutrition. They’ve revolutionised the health and wellness industry with their innovative, delicious and nutritious gummies!”

Jennifer Lopez also recently promoted Goli online, calling their products “groundbreaking” as she explained she’s been taking the apple cider vinegar gummies “every day”.

Meanwhile, the singer/actress was in a good mood on Sunday as she shared a series of clips of herself enjoying the sun while hanging out in a swimming pool – the same setting Alex Rodriguez showed off in a celebratory weekend post on Friday. (MT/BAN/LOT)

Must Read: Millie Bobby Brown & Saoirse Ronan Are Top Contenders For Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube