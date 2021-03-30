With Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel bosses have turned out successful in keeping everything under the wrap so tightly. We know literally nothing about the movie, not even the title for the longest time. You must remember how the lead cast, including Tom Holland & Zendaya trolled our cluelessness by confusing us more with the multiple wrong titles. But seems we have already forgiven them.

Advertisement

While there is no update on what the plot is, which timeline, who’s the bad man. But seems like the teasing streak is still on. A few behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the movie have gone viral, and guess what? Tom Holland is bruised in them. Below is all you need to know about this exciting update of the day. Also, do not miss the viral pictures.

If the reports that have gone viral are to be believed, Spider-Man: No Way Home has finished production and Tom Holland has called it a wrap. The picture that is all over the Internet seems to have been taken on the last day of the shoot. With team, we can catch a glimpse of Tom, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. What is surprising Netizens is Tom’s bruises. Catch the glimpse right below.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland has already gone on record calling Spider-Man: No Way Home the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. As per We Got This Covered, the actor said, “I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little sh*t who happens to be Spider-Man in it.”

Tom Holland added, “We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.”

Must Read: Chris Evans Would Love To Play Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man & Paychecks Is One Of Obvious Reasons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube