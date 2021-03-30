Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of the cutest couples on the block. After facing several ups and downs in their relationship, a full-fledged break up for several months and then patching up again to finally welcome their bundle of joy, these two surely do set couple goals. Even though they are raising their daughter Khai together and they live together, the supermodel and the singer are not married. But is that really the truth?

Zayn’s ‘To Begin Again’ duet partner Ingrid Michaelson recently claimed that the singer is married in her Instagram live session. Wait, What? Now, this is shocking, isn’t it? Keep scrolling further.

Ingrid went on to say that Zayn Malik is “such a private person and now he’s married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do.” This is the first time that one of the couple’s friends have said anything about the two being married.

As expected, after this comment, netizens have gone crazy. The news that Zayn Malik is married is hard to believe for anyone. So far, neither the former One Direction band member nor his ”wife’ Gigi Hadid has spoken anything about it. Check out the tweet below:

. @ingridmusic hey could you please confirm what you meant by “zayn is married” the fandom is really really confused right now😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hK9TYy1ezc — zayn’s favourite desi minion ❦ (@rhimshahhhh) March 30, 2021

Ingrid made the announcement when talking about how she and Zayn shot the ‘To Begin Again’ music video separately. “We’ve never met, I’ve never spoken to him. Zayn doesn’t do stuff he doesn’t want to do, and the fact that he did this song is very flattering,” she mentioned just before dropping the marriage claim. So there’s a chance Ingrid could just be confused about Zayn and Gigi’s status, as they’re very much devoted couple and partners.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are such a private couple that they have yet to officially show their daughter Khai’s face to the world, even though she’s already six-months-old. Though the 25-year-old supermodel and her mom Yolanda Hadid have accidentally uploaded photos to Instagram, they were quickly taken them down.

Well, do you think Zayn and Gigi are really married? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

