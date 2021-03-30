Justin Bieber has ended country singer Morgan Wallen’s reign over the US albums chart.

Justin Bieber has debuted Justice atop the Billboard 200 with 154,000 equivalent sales units, earning his eighth chart-topper, which also makes him the youngest solo artist to achieve the feat at just 27 years and one month old.

It’s the second-biggest opening week for a 2021 release, behind Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which launched in January with 265,000 units.

Wallen had dominated the Billboard 200 for the past 10 weeks, despite facing backlash for an N-word controversy in late January.

Dangerous falls to three on the new countdown, behind Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which enters at two.

Rapper Pop Smoke’s posthumous release, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, slips to four, with Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa rounding out the new top five at five. (MT/WNWCBB/MT)

