Wrestlemania 37 is just 10 days away but fans are still pinning hopes on WWE to make the anticipated return of Brock Lesnar happen. For Monday Night RAW, a big surprise was speculated and it’s been unveiled in the form of Baron Corbin.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! The Smackdown superstar just showed up on RAW to attack Drew McIntyre. Corbin’s entry into the scene has added the much-needed twist to McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley feud. It’s likely to be a setup for a triple threat at Wrestlemania 37- Lashley defending the title against McIntyre and Corbin. But what about those who expected Brock Lesnar’s comeback? They’re really p*ssed off.

See how fans reacted to Baron Corbin’s appearance on RAW instead of Brock Lesnar, ahead of Wrestlemania 37:

Today’s show was suckkkk

Why you guided your fans to make them guessing there is huge return like joe or Lesnar .. to increase your viewers then we got corbin !!!!!!!

Doesn’t make any fucking sense — zaid (@ziz9icardi) March 30, 2021

I’ll take Lesnar over Corbin every day of the year — just a sexy BROTHER (@goWOOonabitch) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

mfs really expected joe or lesnar to come out 😂😂 you’ve only got yourselves to blame for always hyping these things up. #WWERaw — teganstan (@scjerkszn) March 30, 2021

I was expecting Brock Lesnar tonight but we got…. Corbin. Woooooow… #WWERaw — 𝕺𝖜𝖓𝖊𝖗 𝖔𝖋 𝕽𝖊𝖛𝖊𝖓𝖌𝖊 𝖂𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖌 (@WallaceMaysCAW) March 30, 2021

WWE needs Brock Lesnar — Robert (@RobertPorubsky) March 30, 2021

What are your thoughts on Baron Corbin’s surprise appearance?

Must Read: When Quentin Tarantino Slapped A Cameraman At Sundance Film Festival



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube