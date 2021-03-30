Wrestlemania 37: Baron Corbin Returns Instead Of Brock Lesnar
Baron Corbin Appears On RAW Ahead Of Wrestlemania 37(Pic Credit: Instagram/brocklesnernet, baroncorbinwwe)

Wrestlemania 37 is just 10 days away but fans are still pinning hopes on WWE to make the anticipated return of Brock Lesnar happen. For Monday Night RAW, a big surprise was speculated and it’s been unveiled in the form of Baron Corbin.

Yes, you read that right! The Smackdown superstar just showed up on RAW to attack Drew McIntyre. Corbin’s entry into the scene has added the much-needed twist to McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley feud. It’s likely to be a setup for a triple threat at Wrestlemania 37- Lashley defending the title against McIntyre and Corbin. But what about those who expected Brock Lesnar’s comeback? They’re really p*ssed off.

See how fans reacted to Baron Corbin’s appearance on RAW instead of Brock Lesnar, ahead of Wrestlemania 37:

What are your thoughts on Baron Corbin’s surprise appearance?

