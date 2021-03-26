We’re just in the final stage of the Wrestlemania 37 countdown and the excitement is at another level. WWE fans are eagerly waiting for the event and the storylines so far are good. Just like every year, this year too the event has undergone some changes due to injury woes.

Advertisement

Booking Bad Bunny against The Miz has surprised most fans, but what if we say that the match wasn’t originally planned. Yes, you read that right! It was supposed to be a tag team contest between Damian Priest, Bunny and The Miz and John Morrison. Both Priest and Morrison are dealing with injuries at this moment, therefore WWE announced the singles competition on this week’s RAW.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Bad Bunny vs The Miz is reportedly in check for the last-minute change. If both John Morrison and Damien Priest manage to recover, we will get to see a tag team contest at Wrestlemania 37.

Another update is about the big guy, Keith Lee. The charismatic rising star has been out of action for more than a month now. For the unversed, he was plotted to face Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley at February’s Elimination Chamber for the United States Championship. It was at the last moment, he was pulled out of the match card. Since then, there have speculations about his absence.

Reportedly, Keith Lee is absent due to health reasons. It’s learnt that WWE has not cleared the pro-wrestler for the in-ring action. Let’s hope, we get to see him before Wrestlemania 37.

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 37 is scheduled to take place on 10th and 11th April in Raymond James Stadium of Tamba Bay, Florida. The pay-per-view will be available on the Peacock network (USA) and WWE Network (rest of the world).

Must Read: Whoa! The Great Khali To Be Honoured By Induction In WWE Hall Of Fame



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube