It’s really a good morning for all WWE fans, especially Indian fans, as the 7-foot-1 tall monster, The Great Khali is all set to be honoured by the promotion by inducing him into the prestigious, Hall Of Fame club. The news of the same has been officially announced.

The Great Khali will be inducted into the Class of 2021, in which we will see another monster in the form of Kane getting honoured. The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6th April 2021. Fans will get to catch the ceremony on Peacock (the United States) and WWE Network (rest of the world).

Alongside the inductees of the Class of 2021 including The Great Khali, Kane, Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly, the ceremony will also witness the induction of the Class of 2020. The ceremony was scheduled for the last year but Covid-19 spoilt all the plans. Speaking of Class of 2020, the list of inductees include- The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

As first revealed in an exclusive edition of #WWENow India, The Great Khali has been revealed as the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/Gjbc9DRRNU — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2021

Coming back to The Great Khali, the tall Indian monster made a quick impact after his WWE debut in 2006. He went on to destroy The Undertaker and other star wrestlers. Over the years, he intrigued all fans through his strong in-ring presence and his Punjabi playboy image.

Really a big moment for all The Great Khali fans!

Meanwhile, recently it was Batista’s removal from the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2020’s list that grabbed all the eyeballs. Giving an end to all speculations, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select informed that, sources close to WWE have stated that Batista’s induction is put on hold due to the absence of a crowd. This year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony will be pre-recorded in the absence of a live audience and truly, the animal doesn’t deserve that. Hopefully, he’ll be getting honoured next year.

