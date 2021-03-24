Country star Kelsea Ballerini has replaced sick Kelly Clarkson on the U.S. talent show The Voice.

The Since U Been Gone singer has pulled out of the Battle Rounds of the hit show, and Ballerini was announced as her fill-in on Monday night’s (March 22, 2021) episode.

Kelsea Ballerini made her debut on The Voice panel alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas for a new teaser, telling her shocked fellow judges, “Just pretend I’m Kelly!”

“Who do we blame when you make a mistake?” Legend responds, prompting the newcomer to quip, “Her!”

Kelsea Ballerini was also quick to carry on Kelly’s tradition of poking fun at the other coaches, telling Blake Shelton, “Hey Blake, have I ever told you that you look like my dad?”

Ballerini has taken to social media to thank Clarkson for the chance to sit in for her, stating: “When she (Clarkson) calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her superfan to work… forever #teamkelly.”

It’s not known if Kelly Clarkson’s illness will impact her billed performance at Michelle Obama’s virtual Girl Talk Livestream on Thursday (March 25, 2021). (KL/WNWC/LOT)

