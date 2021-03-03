LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – The return of Season 20 of NBC’s hit singing competition “The Voice,” featuring celebrity coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, knocked the Monday primetime crown off of “The Bachelor’s” head, dropping the long-running ABC show in ranks after several weeks of being at the top.

“The Voice” drew a 1.1 in the Nielsen Live+Same Day adults 18-49 key demographic rankings and 7.74 million viewers. NBC also premiered the sci-fi drama series “Debris” at 10 p.m. The show, starring Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip, garnered a 0.6 in the key demo and 4.36 million viewers.

The “Women Tell All” episode of Matt James’ season lured 4.62 million viewers, placing “The Bachelor” fourth for ratings sorted by total viewership. The show was down 16.67% in the key demo compared to last week (1.105 versus 1.26) and down 14.54% in watchers. After the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. window, the alphabet network dropped an encore of “The Good Doctor.”

Also on at 8 p.m. on March 1 was Fox’s “9-1-1,” which came third in the overall key demo ratings, garnering a 1.0, and came first in the overall viewership scores with 6.18 million viewers. The broadcast was followed by its sister show “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 p.m. (0.8, 5.20).

Additionally, The CW aired a new episode of “All American” at 8 p.m. (0.2, 0.74), and the DC Comics Arrowverse series “Black Lightning” at 9 p.m., which obtained a 0.1 in the key demo and 0.41 million viewers.

Elsewhere on television, CBS filled its Monday night slate with reruns, starting with “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m., and then “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30 p.m., “All Rise” at 9 p.m. and “Bull” at 10 p.m.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.4, 1.57), and the Mexican telenovela adaptation of a Turkish hit “?Te acuerdas de m??” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.24) and “Dulce Ambici?n” at 10 p.m. (0.4, 1.42).

Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran a new episode of the athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatl?n Estados Unidos” (0.3, 1.0) at 8 p.m., as well as a new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 0.97). Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” also debuted a new episode last night at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the key demo and about 894,000 viewers.

Overall on Monday night, NBC and Fox were tied for number one in the key demo, each obtaining a 0.9 rating and 6.61 versus 5.69 million viewers, respectively. ABC, which usually wins Mondays, came in second with a 0.8 rating in the key demo and 3.65 million viewers. Univision ended the night in third place with a 0.4 in the key demo and 1.41 million viewers. CBS and Telemundo came in fifth place with a tie, each drawing a 0.3 rating in the key demo and 2.86 versus 0.96 million viewers, respectively. The CW ranked at the bottom with a 0.2 rating and 579,000 viewers.

