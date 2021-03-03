A couple of days ago, we brought you news about a new set for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder being constructed on Sydney’s coastline. It is now in use, and we have got our hands on a couple of pictures from there. Wondering what’s exciting in them? Well, it got a new character!

Advertisement

After months of production delay – due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, and many other stars returned to the sets of this much-awaited film. Along with them, we also noticed a new female donning Hela’s green attire.

Advertisement

As per a series of on-set images from Thor: Love And Thunder, the film has a new female actress who will be playing Chris Hemsworth’s Thor’s half-sister, Hela. Hela made her first – and till now last – appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. In the same film, we saw Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth take on the roles of Loki and Thor, respectively, in an Asgardian play curated by the real Loki, aka Tom Hiddleston.

As per the images we have first seen on March 1, the news sets of Thor: Love And Thunder has a stage, and we will once again be seeing a play. Joining Matt and Luke this time is their half-sister Hela aka Melissa McCarthy. The two-time Oscar nominee was spotted on sets dressed as the evil firstborn of Odin. The pictures available on the net show Luke carrying Mjolnir and Melissa extending her hand to destroy it.

Take a look at the pictures from the sets of Thor: Love And Thunder here:

How excited are you to watch Melissa McCarthy in this Thor film?

Must Read: Joker: Will You Survive On Just Apple & A Bit More? Joaquin Phoenix Did

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube