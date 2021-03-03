If there is one thing DC, HBO & HBO Max have been in the headline for a better part of the year, it is because of Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League. One does not have to be a master to scale the mass appeal and popularity of the project that is due to hit HBO Max on March 18. Amid this, the leak about a Superman Reboot stole some of JL’s limelight is what is being noticed.

Now, if reports are to be believed, it is being said that it was Warner Bros’s vicious plan to shift the focus from the Snyder Cut, which is why they purposely leaked the Blue Boy Scout reboot. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should about this shocking update of the day.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, the only reason why Warner Bros went ahead with the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League is because they saw profits and HBO Max would not get a better opening. The platform is a new curation, and there can be no better deal than JL to introduce it to the world. The report even claims that if there was no HBO Max, Snyder would have probably never seen the DC doors again. For the unversed, he had stepped down from his position midway while shooting the 2017 original JL.

Now as per the intel of Mikey Sutton, leaking Superman Reboot was Warner Bros snooty plan to rob some limelight of Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League. The studio is trying to sabotage the most anticipated films. Sutton said, “They simply want it to go away. The J.J. Abrams news was deliberately leaked to bury The Snyder Cut in social media prior to its release on HBO Max. I won’t say Warner Bros. is trying to sabotage The Snyder Cut; I’m not going that far. Nevertheless, The Snyder Cut is being treated like the last kid asked out to the prom.”

Meanwhile, it was yesterday when we reported Zack Snyder stood with his Superman Henry Cavill when the news of him not being the blue Boy Scout in the reboot broke. The filmmaker even took digs at the studio for their decision.

