It hasn’t been a smooth ride for DC ever since it was revealed that the JJ Adams produced Superman Reboot will not have Henry Cavill play the Blue Boy Scout. The news broke millions of hearts in a go, and social media marched to the Studio gates to make them realise how wrong a decision they have taken. But turns out it is not just the gazillion fans supporting the actor but some pals from the industry too.

The most recent to voice his support for the most promising Superman was Zack Snyder. The filmmaker, whose cut of the Justice League will see Henry reprise the character in black this time, has stood by the actor’s side and crowned him as the ultimate Superman. Read on to know everything you should know about the same and also catch what Snyder has to cryptically say about the row.

If you have been unaware, JJ Adams is producing a big Superman Reboot that has caught the audience’s frenzy. But sometime last month, he broke hearts when he said that he is not keen on bringing Henry Cavill on board. This created a whirlpool. Zack Snyder, who is busy promoting his version of Justice League, shared a promotional material with which he labelled Henry as ‘Our Superman’. This possibly is a dig at DC who have decided to move ahead without Cavill.

Sharing the video from the IGN Fan Fest, Zack Snyder wrote, “The heroes [sic] journey of our superman see more of this cool piece we created at IGN fan fest.” Meanwhile, Henry Cavill will be seen in a black suit as Superman for the very first time in Snyder Cut Of Justice League. It is one of the most anticipated things since it was announced a couple of years back.

However, yesterday it was reported that Henry Cavill has approached the Marvel Gods for roles. It says that they are already in talks for the same. The highest bid for Henry’s Marvel debut is on Captain Britain. Last month it was reported that the studio was looking to cast him for the same role.

