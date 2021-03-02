Good News! Good News! Good News! Actress Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman, is all set to extend her family. Gadot and hubby Yaron Varsano are expecting their third child together, and the actress took to social media to share the news.

The actress, who was a presenter at the Golden Globes 2021 award ceremony, announced this news along with a beautiful family photo that clearly shows how happy they are for the newest member who is on the way.

Gal Gadot shared a stunning family picture while announcing the good news. Dressed in a simple white strappy dress, it showed her relaxing while surrounded by her daughters and husband. While Gal’s arm extended behind her fam, the trio placed their palms on her baby bump. Their radiant smile is sure to lighten up your faces too!

Sharing the news on Instagram, Gal Gadot captioned the post, “Here we go again” She accompanied the post along with a black heart, a high-five and a Nazar Amulet. Check it out:

Many friends, fans and followers took the post’s comment section bestowing immense love and well wishes for the actress and her family. One user wrote, “Yeah!!! So exciting! ❤” Another commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️congrats! u are a wonder baby machine” A third follower of hers simply wrote “Beautiful.” Another fan replied to her post, saying, “Ohhhhh my God @gal_gadot God bless your family this is the most beautiful news ever! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ So happy for you. Keep raising little heroes”

Gal Gadot, who is known for her roles as Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious franchise, Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, and more, married Israeli real estate developer Yaron Varsano in 2008. The couple welcomed their first kid, Alma, in 2011 and were blessed with their second daughter, Maya, in 2017.

Team Koimoi, congratulates, Gal and her entire family.

