As we inch closer to Match 18, the restlessness to catch Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League is increasing. While the filmmaker himself is dropping some revelations, the Intel community is also catching up and giving us some hot gossip. If the latest is to go by, two pivotal characters are set to die in Justice League, yes you read that right. If that wasn’t enough, Amber Heard is all set to take Jason Momoa’s Aquaman mantle. Well, that’s possibly happening. Read on to know everything you should about this part exciting, part shocking update of the day.

Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League is a result of a worldwide movement that asked for it and is finally getting it. The past few days after announcing the release date of the film with three most intriguing posters, Snyder is making sure the buzz does not fade even a bit and give audience meat to chew on. Making its way to the mainstream is a big update today.

If the report by We Got This Covered is anything to go by, Justice League is all set to bid adieu to two of its most iconic characters. The two are set to die and they are none other than Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Shocked too, well we all are in the same boat. Reportedly the rest of the league will set out on a quest to bring back the two. They will supposedly make Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travel time and stop the episode from happening.

So while Justice League will probably bid goodbye to two key characters Wonder Woman and Aquaman, someone has to fill in the void if there is a sequel. If the same portal is to go by, Amber Heard’s Mera might fill the void in JL2 and be the new member of the league. This means she will get a prominent part, contradictory to the hate brigade that wants her to be cut-off from the DC universe.

There is no clarity as to how the events will unfold to bring Mera at the helm, but of the aforementioned deaths happen to be true, Justice League will need Mera to regain their strength and save the world.

