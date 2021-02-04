Katherine Heigl, who entered the entertainment world as a child model, became a household name after Grey’s Anatomy in 2005. Being at such a high in her career, the actress was under tremendous stress, fear and scrutiny.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she made some mistakes in her career, but she can still find value in even her worst blunders.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Katherine Heigl said, “I know there’s a better way to deal with those things than I did. I could have handled it with more grace.” She added, “I don’t think you get through life without any regrets. But you can create some purpose from it.”

Talking about leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Katherine Heigl said, “I don’t actually regret leaving Grey’s Anatomy — I did the right thing for me and for my family — but I do regret the heightened drama I was feeling at that time.”

She added, “If I’d known anything about meditation then, or had been talking to a therapist or someone to help me through some of the fear that I was steeped in, I think I would have been more calm in how I approached what boundaries I needed to create to thrive.”

Katherine Heigl continued, “I certainly regret not learning earlier how to manage my anxiety better. Living at that heightened level of anxiety … created a defensiveness in me and wariness and assuming that people were against me. I let my mind run rampant without the tools to properly manage that.”

Talking further about her anxiety, she said, “The last five years has been really about learning how to manage that anxiety and to control my own thoughts.” She added, “I learned that not managing stress leads to not dealing with negativity or frustration or disappointment in the proper way.”

