There are lovers of epic fantasy films and then, there are lovers of The Lord Of The Rings. Yes, that’s how much respected and loved trilogy TLOTR is! Now, what if we say that the best of two worlds- fantasy film genre and cinema experience are coming together. Sounds amazing, isn’t it?

None other than IMAX has officially confirmed the release (in the USA) of the remastered version of The Lord Of The Rings trilogy and that too in 4K. Taking to the official Twitter handle, IMAX wrote, “For the first time in IMAX, experience the magic of Middle-Earth. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is making its debut on the BIG screen. Remastered by Peter Jackson in stunning 4K, experience the epic in IMAX theatres Feb 5. Reserve your seat: http://imax.com/onering.”

For the first time in IMAX, experience the magic of Middle-Earth. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is making its debut on the BIG screen. Remastered by Peter Jackson in stunning 4K, experience the epic in IMAX theatres Feb 5. Reserve your seat: https://t.co/LBzdw8tML0 pic.twitter.com/Q9wexUkRAx — IMAX (@IMAX) February 3, 2021

The move has been made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the cult fantasy film series.

The first instalment, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring will release on 5th February 2021. The Two Towers and The Return of the King will release on 12th February.

The film series is remastered by original director Peter Jackson himself. Sharing the experience of working again on the film, he said, “It was interesting going back and revisiting these films because I realized how inconsistent they were. And that’s really due to the way in which the Lord of the Rings trilogy was shot first, about 20 years ago. The Lord of the Rings was shot on 35mm. The colour timing was done on an old-fashioned mechanical way for the first Lord of the Rings movie. Then we switched to digital colour timing for the 35mm negative for the next two,” as per a featurette of the film.

