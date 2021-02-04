Jennifer Lopez is one star who seems as if she has not aged all. It is always so difficult to keep your eyes away from the diva when she is performing. But, her fiancée Alex Rodriguez has a different view about her career. He thinks that she has hit her career out of the ballpark.

We know that this has got you wondering, like us. But, don’t you want to know why Alex compared Jlo to a baseball game? Keep scrolling further.

Alex Rodriguez posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, comparing his fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s performances over the past year to the Triple Crown in baseball — which is bestowed upon players who lead a league in batting average, home runs, and runs batted in over the same season.

“In baseball, the ultimate offensive achievement in one year is called the Triple Crown,” Alex Rodriguez wrote. “For entertainers, I think what @jlo has accomplished in the past 12 months is right up there.”

Over the past year, Jennifer Lopez, 51, has performed at several monumental events. Exactly one year ago from Tuesday, she and Shakira gave an electric performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. On Dec. 31, 2020, JLo performed during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and most recently, she sang at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The video montage shows Jennifer Lopez preparing for each of the performances as Rodriguez cheers her on and is set to audio of the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s medley from the inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Amazing. Truly amazing. #Macha ❤️,” Rodriguez added in the caption. Check out the post below:

Alex Rodriguez has been singing Jennifer Lopez’s praises over the past few weeks. After her inauguration performance, which included reciting a portion of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish, he penned a loving message on Instagram about her patriotic medley.

“I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021,” Rodriguez wrote alongside a photo of the pair together that day. “It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget. I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic.”

Indeed, we all are very proud of Jennifer Lopez, just like her fiancée Alex Rodriguez.

