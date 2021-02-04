Actor Ashton Kutcher recalls how he once thought his wife, actress Mila Kunis, was watching p*rn, which later turned out to be a steamy scene from the web series, Bridgerton.

Advertisement

In an episode of “Today”, Mila admitted she has been hooked on the period drama and in fact stays up late to watch it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

“So, I’m on episode five for anyone who’s seen it, y’all are aware what happens in episode five. I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, ‘What’s happening in this show?’,” Mila Kunis said.

Mila Kunis continued: “He’s dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, ‘Are you watching a p*rno?’ He was so confused.”

Ashton Kutcher shared that it was “terrifying” to wake up and hear voices.

Ashton said: “She’s watching in the middle of the night, and I didn’t know what was going on. I was like, ‘Is there someone else in the bed?’ It was terrifying!”

To this, Kunis said: “I was like, ‘Shhh, quiet, this is a wedding!’ “

Ashton Kutcher then joked “you’re cheating on me with this show”.

Have y’all seen Bridgerton yet? The show and the cast have been receiving massive love ever since its release on Netflix.

What do y’all think of Ashton Kutcher’s reaction to Mila Kunis watching Bridgerton? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Amanda Cerny Tears Apart The Trolls Criticizing Her For Supporting Farmers’ Protest

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube