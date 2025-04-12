Back in 2013, Kutcher starred as the Apple co-founder in the biopic Jobs. He didn’t just study the man, he tried to be him. From mimicking Jobs’ walk, voice, and mannerisms to copying his diet, Kutcher went all-in. Problem? That diet was fruitarian. And at one point, it was just grapes.

“He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid,” Mila Kunis said (via People). “We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!” She added, “He was so dumb,” with a mix of exasperation and affection that only comes from witnessing your husband sabotage his pancreas for a movie.

Kutcher had already opened up about this back in the day, during the premiere of Jobs. “I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie. I was like doubled over in pain,” he told USA Today. “My pancreas levels were completely out of whack. It was really terrifying.”

The dedication was real, but the payoff? Not so much. While Jobs was a revolutionary figure, Jobs the movie didn’t exactly disrupt Hollywood. The biopic followed the Apple journey from its garage beginnings to the launch of the iPod, but despite Kutcher’s commitment, the film barely made a dent at the box office.

Still, Kutcher’s obsession with the tech icon made sense. The actor had a genuine interest in the tech world, so playing Jobs seemed like a natural fit. He reportedly dove deep into Jobs’ life, immersing himself in everything from his routines to his diet. Unfortunately, that fruit-only plan didn’t sit well with Kutcher’s body, or Kunis.

Kunis didn’t just shade his acting prep in hindsight, she lived through it. And she made it clear that Kutcher “downplayed” just how serious things got. While they usually kept things private, Kunis had no issue airing this one out. Probably because nearly losing your husband to a bowl of grapes isn’t something you forget.

The fruitarian lifestyle, which Jobs famously followed, involved consuming mostly fruits with some nuts and seeds. But dietitians had long warned against it, citing risks like malnutrition, weight loss, tooth decay, diabetes, and yes, pancreatitis. So it was no surprise Kutcher’s pancreas rebelled twice.

There had even been speculation that Jobs’ diet contributed to his death from pancreatic cancer in 2011. However, experts later clarified that the fruitarian diet had no direct link to his illness.

Still, Kunis wasn’t wrong in calling out the dangers. Kutcher’s extreme prep almost cost him more than a role. And honestly, no movie, even one about Steve Jobs, was worth that kind of hospital stay.

In the end, Jobs came and went, but Kutcher’s near-fruit-fueled meltdown lived on. And thanks to Kunis’ unfiltered flashback, fans got the full scoop, grapes, pain, and all.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Demi Moore Net Worth 2025: The Substance Star Might Have Lost An Oscar But Her Bankability Knows No Bounds!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News