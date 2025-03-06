Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, broke down in tears during a live television interview, struggling to come to terms with the One Direction star’s devastating loss. At just 25, the influencer admitted she still speaks about Payne as if he’s still with her, an unconscious habit that underscores the difficulty of truly accepting his absence.

Kate Cassidy On Speaking About Liam Payne In Present Tense

Cassidy, while appearing on British morning television’s Lorraine, opened up about the grief that has consumed her since his tragic passing in October. “I find myself talking about him so much in the present tense. I don’t feel the need to correct myself,” the influencer said.

“That’s part of my healing journey: I’m still working on accepting that he’s not here anymore. It almost stings that little bit more. It feels more official.” Words caught in Cassidy’s throat as she reflected on how surreal it felt “to accept. I never thought I would be talking about him in the past tense.”

Kate Cassidy Relying On Friends, Family & Small Acts Of Healing

Speaking from her hometown in New Jersey, Cassidy shared how her close-knit circle of family and friends had become her anchor in these dark months. “I am trying to do my best,” she explained via videolink. “I have my better days, my harder days but I am surrounded by such a great support system and that has helped me so much with my healing journey, all my friends and family being supportive and helping me be productive. Doing small things like yoga, going for a long walk, anything like that.”

Liam Payne‘s death was the first time Cassidy had experienced true grief, and the weight of it was evident in her voice. “It is really hard. I’ve never lost anyone close to me before so this is my first time going through this grief and healing journey,” she explained in a heavy voice. “He has impacted so many people in this world and I know I’m not alone in this. So many other people are grieving. It shows how much of an impact he had on people’s lives.”

She added, “He would light up any room he walked into and he had this sense of humor where he could make anything better and his presence was just comforting and warming and that is something I will never forget about him, ever.”

A Necklace That Keeps Liam Payne Close

During the emotional exchange, television presenter Lorraine Kelly noticed Cassidy’s delicate angel wing necklace. Cassidy said about her jewelry, “It is angel wings. It saw it a couple of weeks ago and it spoke to me and matches my angel wings tattoo. I wear it quite often and it makes me feel that bit closer to Liam.”

Since Liam Payne’s tragic fall from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel, Cassidy has largely stayed out of the public eye. Reports later surfaced detailing the troubled final hours of the One Direction star, including his involvement in a drug-fueled encounter with s*x workers before his death. These details added a tragic complexity to an already heartbreaking loss.

