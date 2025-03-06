During the last few weeks, Justin Bieber has given rise to a lot of rumors and reports. From the initial buzz being about a potential divorce between him and Hailey Bieber which turned out to be false, the focus is now on his behavior. The singer has been spotted looking exhausted and not healthy.

From sunken eyes and ill vibes to how his recent behavior has seemed odd and not like how he usually is, fans have been worried about him. To add to that, a new report has suggested that Justin’s friends are now starting to be concerned about his health. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Are Justin Bieber’s Friends Worried He’s Losing Touch With Reality Amid Behavior Concerns?

According to The US Sun, the Baby hitmaker’s close and loved ones are anxious about his health and well-being. A source told the portal that he is “acting like a teenager” and has been “losing touch with reality” which has been quite concerning for his family and all of the people surrounding him.

“He is 30 years old now; he’s an adult and should be taking better care of himself. He knows everyone scrutinizes him,” the insider further said. They claimed that Justin has been partying too much and has not been focusing on his diet or his health. “For a guy who used to work out and eat healthy, it’s strange to see him like this,” the source alleged about the situation.

The report claimed, “His image as a dad isn’t great; he looks like he’s aged 10 years,” referring to Jack, his son with Hailey. The report suggested that Justin has been “behaving like a rebellious teenager,” which has become “very frustrating” for his loved ones as well as supporters around the world.

The insider felt that Justin needs to take some time off, focus on the simple things, cut out the immature behavior, get his things together, and return to the inspirational figure he was before, thus bringing back his old A-game. A fitness expert who has worked with the pop star in the past also weighed in.

“I am so fed up with seeing him eating chips, drinking sodas, and eating burgers all the time. That isn’t good for you at all, and it creates a negative cycle when you keep doing it,” they alleged, as per the article. Meanwhile, Justin’s team has issued a statement slamming all the rumors around him.

They called the last year a “transformative” time for Justin and called out the negative and harmful narratives surrounding his image and health at the moment. There have also been reports that the launch of fashion brand named Skylrk has been postponed due to unrevealed reasons recently.

