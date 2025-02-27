Hailey Bieber is kicking off the year with a major collaboration, unveiling her long-awaited partnership with FILA. The 28-year-old model, originally from Arizona, announced that the FILA x HAILEY collection will officially drop on March 6. She posed for a stylish campaign to mark the moment, effortlessly blending sporty and chic aesthetics.

Hailey Bieber’s New Collaboration Finally Arrives

In one of the images, Hailey is seen with her diamond engagement ring from Justin Bieber, a quiet but clear statement that the couple is still going strong despite whispers of trouble in paradise. “FILA x HAILEY a collab 2 years in the making [heart emoji] dropping March 6th! @fila_global,” she captioned her post.

Another shot takes a more playful turn, showing Hailey juggling groceries, a croissant, and a baby sippy cup filled with orange juice. This represents the modern woman balancing work, home, and motherhood. The visual subtly reinforces the narrative that she’s the driving force in the Bieber household, both financially and professionally.

The Powerhouse Behind Rhode

It’s no secret that Hailey has been on a meteoric rise. Between running her thriving beauty brand, Rhode, and diving into high-profile projects like this FILA collaboration, Hailey is proving to be more than just a model, as she’s a full-fledged business mogul in the making.

Insiders reveal she’s never worked harder, constantly strategizing and taking meetings to expand her empire. “She is taking meetings here and there for new projects, she is super busy with her brand, which is doing better than she ever expected, it is a wonderful thing,” an insider said. They added, “She can create an empire and she likely will. She is very driven and she is a planner. She has guts and thinks like a CEO.”

Justin Bieber’s Laid-Back Approach

Meanwhile, now 30, Justin seems content, embracing a more laid-back approach. While music remains a part of his life, his last album, Justice, dropped in 2021. “He is always working on music and toying with new ideas, he always has a guitar in his hand, he is super creative, but he does not work as much as she does,” the source said. “Justin already has so much success behind him, he is comfortable, he doesn’t need to prove anything.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, six months ago, and while Hailey is seen as the “leader” and powerhouse, Justin follows her lead without hesitation.

Justin Bieber Addressing the Breakup Rumors

Fans have speculated about potential cracks in Hailey and Justin’s relationship, especially after a brief Instagram unfollowing incident in January that triggered social media. Justin quickly shut down the rumors, claiming his account had been hacked, and re-followed Hailey with a casual yet firm statement.

He doubled down on his commitment to their relationship by leaving a flirty comment on Hailey’s New Year’s Eve post, where she shared a carousel of glamorous party moments. “Um. Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy new year. (sic),” he wrote.

Despite constant speculation, sources close to the couple insist they are happier than ever, especially as they navigate life as new parents. Hailey Bieber has reportedly fallen even more in love with Justin after seeing him step into the role of fatherhood, and the two are relishing this new chapter together. Though talk of expanding their family is on the table, they’re simply enjoying where they are now.

