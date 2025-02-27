Kylie Jenner’s much-anticipated “doomsday” mansion is taking shape in Los Angeles’ elite Hidden Hills neighborhood, with new aerial shots offering an exclusive first look at the massive estate.

The sprawling property has been under construction for over five years, with the beauty mogul pouring 27 million into the project since purchasing the land for $15 million in 2020. Miley Cyrus once owned the land, and now, it’s set to become one of the most luxurious homes in the area.

Kylie Jenner’s Mansion In Hidden Hills $20,000,000💰 pic.twitter.com/arMkVfugM1 — Celebrity Toys (@toys_celebrity) July 5, 2020

Luxury Features & Amenities Of The Property

Even though Kylie Jenner currently resides in a $36 million mansion just down the road, her new home promises to be far grander. The estate will feature an underground 12-car garage and a high-tech bunker designed to ensure the safety of Kylie and her two children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, in case of an emergency. Inside, the mansion will offer 15 bedrooms, a sports court, and a large swimming pool.

According to The Sun, photos of the construction site also reveal at least three guest houses, ensuring ample space for visitors.

Kylie Jenners $36.5 Million mansion in LA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O4qbyDPJil — INTERIOR PORN (@INTERIORPORN1) May 12, 2020

Kylie Jenner’s Estate Will Also Feature A Vineyard

Kylie’s new property will be more than just a home. It’s also set to feature a vineyard, marking a potential new venture into the wine business. The estate will be privately enclosed by a tall fence and surrounded by lush greenery, providing the family with the utmost privacy. When completed, Kylie Jenner’s mansion is expected to be at least twice the size of her sister Kim Kardashian’s $60 million home in Hidden Hills.

Other Properties In Kylie Jenner’s Portfolio

In addition to this new mansion, Kylie has a sprawling real estate portfolio that includes a $13.5 million Beverly Hills home she shares with ex Travis Scott and a $3.25 million Palm Springs plot where she plans to build a vacation home.

Kylie also spends part of her time in New York City with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, although it’s unclear whether she owns an apartment there.

Why Is Kylie Jenner’s Mansion Taking So Long to Build?

The extended construction timeline has raised some questions, with experts like Tony Mariotti, CEO of RubyHome Luxury Real Estate, pointing to the project’s scale and complexity. “They are bigger. I know that’s obvious, but bigger homes just take longer,” Mariotti said. “For example, that foundation, with the subterranean garage is some serious business. Not only is it huge, but it is way more complex than a typical foundation.”

“There’s more plumbing, more wiring, more air vents running through and around a foundation like that. Major systems, like heat and A/C, electrical, and roofing, are also more complex. The materials are heavy-duty,” he continued.

Mariotti added, “Interior materials are not off-the-shelf products found in your local hardware store. The marble or stone they use, and the carpet they use, are unique and most likely sourced from around the world. If you run out of something or have difficulty with the materials, that’ll cause a delay.”

“There are a lot of custom dimensions. You can see in the framing of the home that there are several major support beams that took time to get right-sized and properly seated,” he went on. “Notice the two white construction sheds. That’s a sign that there are multiple managers and foremen on the site. This is a project on the scale of a large restaurant or small hotel.”

Despite the delays, it’s clear that Kylie Jenner’s new mansion will be a one-of-a-kind property when it’s finally completed, combining luxury, security, and style.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Superman Fame Gene Hackman & Wife Betsy Arakawa Die Under Mysterious Circumstances

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News