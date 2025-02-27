Spanning over six decades and 25 official films, the James Bond franchise has become a cornerstone of cinema. From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, Bond has now become a cultural icon. Following Craig’s final outing in No Time to Die (2021), the world has eagerly awaited the next iteration of 007. However, the future of the franchise has been uncertain, as producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have taken their time determining the next steps.

Amazon acquired MGM, the studio behind Bond, in 2022 for $8.5 billion, granting the tech giant significant influence over the franchise’s direction. During this transitional phase, acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan was reportedly in talks to direct the next Bond film. Nolan seemed like a perfect fit, but his vision never materialized, and here’s why.

Christopher Nolan wanted the final-cut privilege to James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli was unwilling to provide

Christopher Nolan has never hidden his admiration for James Bond. The Dark Knight director has often cited Bond films, particularly On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), as a major influence on his work. Many fans and critics speculated that his 2020 film Tenet was Nolan’s way of auditioning to direct a Bond film.

According to a report from Variety, Nolan did indeed express interest in taking the helm of Bond’s next adventure. However, negotiations fell apart due to creative control issues. The report states that franchise producer Barbara Broccoli “made clear that no director would have final cut” as long as she remained in charge. This was a dealbreaker for Nolan, who has always maintained full creative control over his films, including final-cut privileges. Rather than compromise his artistic vision, Nolan moved on.

The report also suggests that Broccoli was known for being “too cautious” and exercising “outsize control” over the Bond franchise, particularly after No Time to Die. While this approach helped maintain the series’ legacy, it also led to delays in the development of Bond 26. Amazon, which now shares ownership rights to Bond with Broccoli and Wilson, has reportedly grown frustrated with the slow progress.

Since stepping away from Bond, Nolan has found success elsewhere. His 2023 film Oppenheimer was a massive critical and commercial success, winning Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars. He is currently working on an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set for release next summer.

