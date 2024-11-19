Daniel Craig might be pulling in serious cash—$25 million for No Time To Die and a rumored $100 million for the Knives Out sequels—but don’t expect him to pass down those James Bond paychecks to his kids.

In a recent chat with Candis Magazine, the 53-year-old actor dropped his take on inheritance, and let’s say his kids aren’t getting a slice of the Bond fortune. “Isn’t there an adage that you’ve failed if you die a rich person?” Craig said. “I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.” Craig’s not here to hoard cash until the end.

His vibe? Spend it or donate it while you’re still around. Craig thinks leaving his heirs massive amounts of money is, well, kind of “distasteful.” With two daughters—a 29-year-old from his first marriage and a 4-year-old with wife Rachel Weisz—plus Weisz’s teenage son, don’t expect them to be rolling in a trust fund anytime soon.

“My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go,” Craig says, sticking to his guns. With an estimated net worth of £116 million (yep, that’s around $140 million), the guy’s not exactly stressing over cash. But instead of letting it just sit there, he’s all about putting it to work for good causes.

And he’s not the only one thinking this way. Warren Buffett—y’know, the $100 billion investor—says he wants his kids to have enough to get by, but not so much that they can coast through life without putting in the work.

For Craig, it’s not about building a massive inheritance pile for his kids but about leaving a legacy that makes a difference. He’s already crushed it as James Bond; now he’s focused on using his wealth for something that lasts.

Craig’s legacy is ultimately about purpose, not the paycheck. And honestly, that’s the kind of mindset we can all support.

