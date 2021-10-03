Advertisement
While the world is still fighting a pandemic, films finally hitting theatres has become a gateway to a feel-good phase. One of the most anticipated movies, that has waited in the release lobby for almost a year is Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die. There are too many reasons to be excited about the movie and the fact that it is a James Bond movie after almost 6 years is only one of the reasons.
For the unversed, No Time To Die has been in the making for the longest. The movie is the last time Daniel Craig is playing the iconic spy. The actor has been talking about his exit from his famous franchise at length throughout the promotions. He even reacted to the possibility of BFF Hugh Jackman being cast as the new 007 James prodigy.
Advertisement
The actor has now decided to talk about his version of the iconic British spy and how the world will remember him. Read on to know everything you should and also what Daniel Craig has to say.
Trending
As per We Got This Covered, Daniel Craig, who is prepping for his last outing as James Bond, while talking about his legacy said that he will be remembered as the Grumpy Bond. “Maybe I’ll be remembered as the Grumpy Bond. I don’t know. That’s just my Bond and I have to face up to it, that has been my Bond. But I’m quite satisfied with that,” he said.
Meanwhile, Daniel’s speech from the last day of his shoot went viral recently. “I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those… whatever,” Daniel Craig said in his farewell speech, “but I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that’s been one of the greatest honours of my life.”
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!
Must Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Roped In For Indian Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’?
Advertisement.
Advertisement