KRK or Kamaal R. Khan is a notorious critic and an actor who is known for movies such as Deshdrohi, Sitam, Ek Villain. He recently took another jab at fellow Indian actress Kangana Ranaut, calling her a manipulator and a liar.

KRK’s recent target is the ‘Thalaivii’ actress!

Kamaal R. Khan has taken another jab at Kangana Ranaut saying that she is a liar, hypocrite and manipulator. Stating his words the actor wrote, “Many people ask that how Kangana Ranaut has got 4 national awards. Because she is very good manipulator to convince politicians. She is biggest liar and hypocrite to fool public. She cries foul play and calls her every disaster film hit. And Ppl think that she is really Bechari.”

Check out the tweet below:

Many people ask that how Kangana Ranaut has got 4 national awards. Because she is very good manipulator to convince politicians. She is biggest liar and hypocrite to fool public. She cries foul play and calls her every disaster film hit. And Ppl think that she is really Bechari. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 2, 2021

The Ek Villan actor is now having an ongoing feud with the Queen actress, where the latter recently claimed that he was asked to speak about Karan Johar publicly by the actress.

Revealing the truth KRK had tweeted saying, “Till date no filmwala has asked me to say bad about other filmwala except #KanganaRanaut who asked me to say many things bad about #KaranJohar. I m having her all SMS as proof but I will never public that chat. I have never revealed anyone chat till date n I won’t do it in future”.

Till date no filmwala has asked me to say bad about other filmwala except #KanganaRanaut who asked me to say many things bad about #KaranJohar. I m having her all SMS as proof but I will never public that chat. I have never revealed anyone chat till date n I won’t do it in future — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 1, 2021

In the past, Kamaal R. Khan was also charged for defamation against Bollywood actor Salman Khan where the latter sued him for spoiling the actor’s reputation.

Speaking of his innocence KRK started by that, “More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support. They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have a direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say- Thank you all so very much!” he wrote, also stating that he will continue to fight as he ‘can’t allow so many people to get disappointed.’

