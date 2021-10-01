Advertisement

Popular television actress Kajal Pisal, who battled Covid-19 in April this year, says she almost saw her death during her ailment and calls it her rebirth.

Talking about the same, Kajal said, “I was almost on my death bed during my battle with Covid-19. My recovery was just some unbelievable miracle that happened because of the prayers my family and well-wishers did for me.”

Advertisement

Post her recovery, Kajal Pisal decided to give herself a makeover. The actress plans to resume work very soon.

“I’m healthy now and see it as a rebirth. I have given myself a new glam look. I hope to return back to screen very soon,” Kajal Pisal said.

On the work front, Kajal has featured in TV shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain‘, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Naagin 5’, among others.

Kajal Pisal was last seen in the television show ‘Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya’.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss: From Having S*x, Boozing To Staff Cleaning The House, 5 Dark Secrets Of Salman Khan’s Show Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube