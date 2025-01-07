Ram Kapoor is a familiar face for Indian fans, who have watched him in television shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He has also starred in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Student of the Year. Born into privilege as the only son of Anil Kapoor, a renowned advertising mogul and successful businessman, Ram had access to a life of comfort and luxury. But his choice to pursue acting caused a rift with his father, which would sever their relationship for nearly a decade.

In a heartfelt interview, Kapoor shared the challenges of his early years, when he left behind the security of his family’s wealth to follow his passion for acting. His father, who wanted him to take over the family business, cut off financial support, leaving Ram to fend for himself in a foreign country. From working at Starbucks to selling second-hand cars, Kapoor navigated a difficult road to success.

Ram Kapoor & his father cut their ties for about 10 years after he decided to choose acting

As the heir to his father, Anil Kapoor’s thriving advertising business, Ram was expected to follow in his father’s footsteps. However, his aspirations lay elsewhere. Even as a teenager, he harbored dreams of becoming an actor, and that dream clashed with his father’s plans. Ram then announced that he was not going to join his father’s business, which disappointed his dad.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, he revealed these past details. “I walked away from all those privileges to create my path, which took me almost 10 years before I started getting regular work,” Kapoor shared. Ram left for the United States to study acting, severing ties with his family. His father stopped all financial assistance, forcing Ram to survive independently.

In America, Ram took up jobs at Starbucks and sold second-hand cars to make ends meet. Returning to India after graduation, he faced an uphill battle, struggling to find footing in the competitive entertainment industry. For a decade, his family watched, expecting him to fail and return to the fold. Finally, after a decade, it all started going well. “It took 10 years… Then, the time came when people in his own office started approaching him, asking their boss for photographs with his son. That’s when dad realized I had become something and that I wouldn’t return (to run the company),” Ram Kapoor revealed.

